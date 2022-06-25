The opportunity to travel and be exposed to other cultures used to be only for four-year colleges, now Madisonville Community College offers study abroad chances for local students.
MCC Study Abroad Coordinator Dr. Robin West said the college has been working to get the study abroad program up and running since before COVID-19.
“We finally got it off the ground this year, so that was a big deal,” he said.
While four-year colleges have study abroad departments and budgets, MCC only has a study abroad committee. The first trip the committee planned was to visit Dublin, Ireland.
“This recent trip to Dublin was planned, then COVID hit, and we had to cancel it. Then we planned for the next year, and we had to postpone it again,” said West.
The trip finally took place this May with four people signed up to go, three students and one instructor.
Krista Shaw, an English instructor at MCC, was one of the four who visited Dublin. She said this was her second visit to Ireland, her first time visiting was as a graduate student.
“My first trip was very eye-opening, and I loved it,” she said. “It was the trip of a lifetime. That is why I wanted to give students that opportunity as well.”
Although her second trip repeated some of the same information, Shaw said this time she was able to look at it from a different perspective because she is not the same person she was a few years ago.
Amy Carter, an MCC student, said she went on the trip because she has always wanted to travel and learn about other cultures.
“It was an amazing experience,” she said. “I learned a lot in terms of history, and I learned what it was like to be in a different society, their norms, what others’ day-to-day life is like.”
She noticed that Ireland is very environmentally conscious and has different programs going on for recycling.
“They don’t give you straws unless you ask for one, and they don’t give you plastic forks and spoons it is wooden,” said Carter.
Even the food tasted fresher like it was picked from the garden only a few minutes before eating it.
“I could eat a full course meal there and still feel like I hadn’t eaten anything,” said Carter.
The group was kept very busy going from one part of Dublin to another. They visited the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, a Viking Museum called Dublinia and made a stop at Trinity College. Carter said they were even able to sit in on one of the speakers.
One of the benefits of traveling, besides expanding your knowledge, was being able to make connections with different companies and organizations that may be in the same field.
“It broadens your perspective of the world and your possibilities of the future,” said Carter. “I could incorporate a lot of things they were talking about into my own field of study.”
Shaw said that one benefit to studying abroad was the employment opportunities it provides.
“Some employers are international, and so they are looking for potential employees with international experience,” she said. “Study abroad students are more likely to be hired sooner than their counterparts who did not study abroad and with a higher salary.”
Studying abroad also builds resilience and flexibility, which is useful in the job market, she said.
West said the college is working with EF Tours right now to schedule trips. The goal of the program is to introduce students to different cultures and introduce them to a different way of life.
He said the trips are not a vacation, but a hands-on learning experience. Travelers visit museums and experience the culture and real cuisine.
“All the programs we use are designed like that,” said West. “They are actually being introduced and learning.”
If a student wants to earn college credit for the course, the college sets up a special topics independent course the student can enroll in.
“There would be some academic work they would have to do after they come back,” said West.
MCC also understands that while many people may want to travel, the cost may be too much. They have a scholarship fund that MCC students can apply to receive. He said all three students that went on the Ireland trip received full scholarships to help pay for the trip.
West said the wonderful thing about EF Tours is that the trip is not limited to MCC students. Anyone who wants to travel can sign up, but the scholarships are only for MCC students.
West said they have another trip planned to Italy and Greece in May 2023 and have 16 travelers signed up to go already.
For more information on the study abroad program, call the Madisonville Community College at 270-821-2250.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.