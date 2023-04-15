After a great turnout last year, the Madisonville Community College Cultural Diversity Committee is bringing back the International Cultural Celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the college’s north campus
MCC Vice-president of Administration Dr. Jay Parrent said they are excited to bring back the International Cultural Celebration for a second year.
“The college is proud to be able to bring together folks from diverse backgrounds from around the world to learn, share, and grow together,” he said.
This year’s theme is water because it is considered safe, clean, and pure. MCC is partnering with WaterStep, a company that trains community members to operate water systems, fix broken wells, and teach health and hygiene.
The event starts with opening remarks and an International Flag Ceremony at 9 a.m. WaterStep will have presentations on what they do from 10-10:30 a.m.
Faculty and the community will lead an international showcase and a study abroad session throughout the day. Food vendors including Acropolis, Chino Taco, and Vasauwa’s, will have food showcasing different cultures from 10:30 a.m. to 2:34 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by Sankofa African Drum & Dance, Xochitl-Quetzal Aztec Dancee, and Tuatha Dea Celtic Heritage beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The community is invited to attend to learn about and enjoy different cultures, traditions, food, and entertainment.
