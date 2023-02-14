SHELTER

Duane Snyder, President of the Board of Directors for the Hopkins County Humane Society is seen here requesting approval from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to put an addition onto the current shelter, as there is need for more space.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

Duane Snyder, President of the Board of Directors for the Hopkins County Humane Society, spoke during last week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, asking approval to add on to the shelter as it is in need of more space.

The organization will be adding to the southeast corner of the building, keeping it similar to the already existing shelter in that it too will be a metal structure.

