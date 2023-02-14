Duane Snyder, President of the Board of Directors for the Hopkins County Humane Society, spoke during last week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, asking approval to add on to the shelter as it is in need of more space.
The organization will be adding to the southeast corner of the building, keeping it similar to the already existing shelter in that it too will be a metal structure.
“We are going to house small dogs and sick and pregnant animals here,” Snyder said. “This will give them the space that we need and it keeps them from going into the general public animals.
According to Snyder the Humane Society has already received a few bids as far as construction for the addition. The estimated cost for the structure alone is roughly $17,000, not including the concrete, or heating and air. The entire estimated cost is around $30,000, which was a quote given by Legacy Metal out of Hopkinsville.
“ The Humane Society is going to be taking care of the cost for the 16x22x10 addition. We been working closely with Frank Wallace with the city, he knows some people who are able to help with this. We are going to be doing a donation drive to help with the funding as well.”
Snyder shared with the council that the shelter employees and volunteers work extremely hard with what they have and it does not go unnoticed. The addition is greatly needed in order to continue this work and go beyond what they are already doing.
“They work their butts off with what we’ve got. The support with the city and the county, this is, our shelter is one of the top registered shelters in the state of Kentucky. We have been recognized with the tornado, and the animals we take in is comparable to bigger cities like Paducah, Lexington and Bowling Green. We are taking in 200 plus animals per month. We’re there to help the citizens and the animals of the county. We couldn’t do it without you guys.”
Magistrates agreed to Snyder’s request for the addition to the shelter. Work is set to begin within the next few months.
