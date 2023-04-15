The Madisonville Airport Board met Monday night to hear updates on several upcoming events and projects around the airport.
The Airport will have a Young Eagles Day on June 10 in collaboration with the Hopkinsville EAA Chapter, so kids who have signed up can get a free ride in an airplane.
Airport Manager Emily Herron said within 18 hours of posting the sign-up, they were at capacity with 150 kids signed up.
“It is going to be a busy day,” she said.
The airport is looking to have another Young Eagles Day at a later date, but nothing concrete has been planned.
The airport is planning to host a movie night on Oct. 6 for the community and will show Top Gun Maverick. Then on Oct. 7, the airport will have its first airshow for the community to enjoy.
At the meeting in March, Herron brought Virtower to the board’s attention. It is an airport operations tracking program.
Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said he got a letter from the Kentucky Department of Aviation saying that an operations tracking program would be very beneficial to all airports in the state.
“They will give us a $6,000 grant to put that in,” he said. “It pays for the installation, and the first year, then it would be $500 a month after.”
Herron said there is no commitment, so if the board decides that after the first year, they no longer want to use it, they can cancel it. The board decided to go ahead and install it to test out for a year using the grant from KDA.
Scott Rice, an engineer with Garver USA, updated the board on where they were with the Airfield lighting project.
“We bid the project out, and bids came back last Monday,” he said. “We had three bidders on the project. Appalachian Foothills was the low bidder.”
Appalachian Foothills put in a bid for 1.8 million. The other two bids were for about 2.1 and 2.8, respectively. Rice said he submitted three grant applications to the FAA.
“They requested we submit three grant applications to separate the funding,” he said.
The board asked Tim Trice, a member of the City of Madisonville IT Department, to look into options that would expand internet access out to the hangers. Trice said he would have options for them by the next meeting.
Herron told the airport board that Madisonville Airport is participating in an economic impact study.
“This will help us have data for how valuable our airport is to the region,” she said.
They have sent emails out to local businesses and members to fill out a survey but have not reached everyone. She said if any business or individual who uses the airport has not received the survey, they should contact the airport manager, Emily Herron, at 270-821-3453. All surveys need to be completed by the end of this month.
In other news, the airport board:
Heard updates on fuel sales for March. There were 2,298.2 gallons of 100 Low Lead fuel and 3,740.9 gallons of Jet A.
heard from Airport Board Treasurer Mark Metcalfe that all the expenses and revenues look well.
Heard updates on the upcoming Beech Bash set for April 28-30. Riddle said they are expecting about 200 people to attend.
Received an update that West Side logging will begin tree removal on the south side of the runway and the ditch line this week.
Heard that tiles have been put into the field to help with water drainage where parking for the Beech Bash will be. There will also be French drains installed with in the month, then public works will come out to roll the area smooth it.
Was updated that a new access point for cell service was installed in the office, so they have an increased speed inside the building.
Heard updates on the new hanger as of Monday. Everything seems to be going along fine. Electrical, plumbing, windows and doors, along with drywall have all been installed. The garage door should be hung by Madisonville Garage Door by the end of the week and paving of the entrance and front parking should be done by Thursday.
The next meeting of the Madisonville Regional Airport Board will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at the airport terminal building.
