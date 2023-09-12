Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., owners of Warrior Coal in Hopkins County, announced a partnership this week with Hopkinsville-based Ascend Elements, Inc., a manufacturer and recycler of sustainable, engineered battery materials for electric vehicles.
ARLP’s $25 million investment is part of $542 million in new equity investments, including $460 million in Series D investments, that Ascend has secured in 2023.
“We are excited about our strategic investment in Ascend Elements, which has become a proven leader in the rapidly growing battery and critical material sector supporting electrification of transportation,” said Joseph W. Craft III, ARLP’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We see a significant need for recycling solutions outside of China and U.S.-based production of cathode materials to address the growing demand for critical battery materials. Ascend Elements’ experienced management team, proprietary technology, and recent commercial success with high quality OEMs give us the confidence they are well positioned to meet these growing needs while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.”
The $542 million equity financing is one of the largest cleantech equity private placements in the United States of 2023 to date, and one of the top 10 equity private placements in the United States this year.
“I’d like to thank our new and existing partners for helping us deliver on our vision of producing sustainable, engineered battery materials at a commercial scale. Our sustainable lithium-ion battery materials will power EV batteries and accelerate the global transition to zero carbon emissions,” said CEO Mike O’Kronley of Ascend Elements. “Together, we are investing in North America’s critical EV battery infrastructure and bringing good manufacturing jobs back to the United States.”
The funding will advance construction of Ascend Elements’ Apex 1 facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which will be North America’s first sustainable cathode precursor (pCAM) and cathode active material (CAM) manufacturing facility. CAM and pCAM are engineered materials made to precise microstructure specifications for use in electric vehicle batteries. While most of the world’s pCAM and CAM are made in China from primary (mined) metals, U.S.-based Ascend Elements is commercializing an ultra-efficient method to make sustainable pCAM and CAM from black mass, the traditional output of lithium-ion battery recycling facilities.
Several peer-reviewed studies have shown Ascend Elements’ recycled battery materials perform as well as similar materials made from virgin (or mined) sources while reducing carbon emissions by up to 93%.
Over the last twelve months, Ascend Elements has achieved several significant milestones, including signing its first commercial scale pCAM contract, starting construction of its Apex 1 facility, and securing two U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grants. In June 2023, Ascend Elements signed a $1 billion contract to supply sustainable pCAM starting in Q4 2024 with options to expand the multi-year contract to a larger quantity with a value of up to $5 billion. In October 2022, Ascend Elements began construction of its one-of-a-kind Apex 1 facility on a 140-acre site in southwest Kentucky. When complete, the 1-million-square-foot facility will produce enough sustainable pCAM for 750,000 electric vehicles per year. Ascend Elements was also awarded two U.S. Department of Energy grants totaling $480 million, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in October 2022.
Mike O’Kronley adds, “I’m extremely proud of our team and the amazing progress that we’ve been able to achieve over the last year. We look forward to building upon our strong momentum with support from our new and existing partners to develop the sustainable, domestic EV supply chain needed for the global energy transition.”
This is not ARLP’s first venture into the electronic vehicle connected field. For the last several years, Alliance, in partnership with the University of Kentucky, operated a rare earth elements processing pilot project at a former Dotiki Mine location near Providence.
REEs, almost all of which are also processed in China, occur naturally along side coal, but American coal mines have traditionally ignored them. Most REEs are removed during the coal washing process and end up in coal refuse or gob piles.
The result of the study is an estimate that Alliance has approximately $1.4 billion in rare earth elements already mined and waiting in one coal refuse pile that was collected in Webster County over the Dotiki’s 60-year history.
