The property that formerly housed the Red Cardinal Inn in Madisonville will have a new owner after the Madisonville City Council approved Mayor Kevin Cotton to execute a deed for the sale of the property.
In-mid 2019, the Madisonville Fire Department sent a list of repairs that needed to be completed to management of the Red Cardinal Inn. Although owners said at the time that the problems were addressed and repaired, that started a chain of events that led to the building eventually being condemned in the summer of 2020. As many as 20 long term tenants of the hotel were forced to relocate due to that closure.
Eventually the city of Madisonville took possession of the property and began demolition of the structure in min-January of this year.
One the lot was cleared it went to the master commissioner for a judicial sale, where it was sold for $220,000,000 plus $5,669.96 for fees and expenses. The city has now assigned that bid to Hopkins County-based French-Pullin, LLC.
The property is zoned as “general industrial” and is located adjacent to property vacated by UPS earlier this year.
