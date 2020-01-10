Hopkins County's unemployment rate dropped slightly in November 2019, and remained below the rate for all of Kentucky.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported Thursday that Hopkins County's rate was 3.8%. That's down from 3.9% in October, and makes three months in a row below the federal "full employment" definition of 4%.
The November jobless rate for the commonwealth was 4.4%, slightly higher than the year before.
The report indicates 734 members of Hopkins County's civilian labor force were out of work in November. That number declined by 18 from October.
The report was released as Gordmans held a hiring fair for its new store at Parkway Plaza Mall. The Peebles store will transform into Gordmans by early March, while keeping the same ownership and manager.
Hopkins County's rate is lower than all surrounding counties. For instance, Christian County stood at 4.8% in November while Muhlenberg County was at 6%. Unemployment was a bit lower in the Evansville-Owensboro area.
The Center for Statistics noted the number of manufacturing jobs statewide increased by 2,100 in November, especially for producing durable goods. The biggest decline came in retail trade, which lost 4,100 jobs.
Fayette and Oldham Counties had the commonwealth's lowest jobless rates in November at 2.9%. Magoffin County was highest at 12.7%.
The latest list of current local job openings is available at HopkinsCoKyJobs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.