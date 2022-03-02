The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• William J. Doster, was charged, February 28, for engaging in an organized crime.
• Adam J. Gray, was charged, February 28, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Jordan T. Isabell, was charged, February 28, for failure to appear in court.
• The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Ashlynn D. Rogers, of Madisonville, was charged, February 28, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render assistance.
• Aaron Sisk, of Nortonville, was charged, March 1, for public intoxication under a controlled substance, excluding alcohol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.