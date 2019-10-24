Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• L'Dawn Arnett, 26, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County and failure to appear in Christian County.
• Lucretia Arnett, 57, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Christian County.
• Belinda Batchelor, 39, of Kane, Illinois, was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Carter, 19, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with no tail lamps and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Johnny Middleton, 49, of Hopkinsville was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of synthetic drugs.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Michael Dowd, 28, of Dawson Springs was charged Monday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Caldwell County.
• James Dunning, 56, of Nortonville was charged Monday with operating a vehicle under the influence and marijuana possession.
