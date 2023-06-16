Mike Duncan, a long time educator and dedicated volunteer throughout Hopkins County passed away Sunday at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
“We lost a great man who worked hard for the kids in Hopkins County his entire career,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield. “He will be sorely missed by everyone.”
Since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, Duncan, 73 of Dawson Spring, had served as the co-chair of the Hopkins County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group, an organization dedicated to helping rebuild areas of the county devastated by the storm. LRT helped to meet both the immediate and long-term needs of those impacted by the tornado by coordinating efforts between Catholic Charities, the American Red Cross, United Way of the Coalfield, Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, CrossWorks Mission, Good360 and more.
But his ties to Hopkins County are much deeper than that.
Duncan, a Dawson Springs native, graduated from Dawson Springs High School in 1968. After attending Murray State University, he spent the next 22 years as a teacher at West Hopkins High School, where he served as an assistant basketball coach, head baseball coach and athletic director. When West and South Hopkins were merged to form Hopkins County Central High School, he became the school’s first principal, a position he held for five years.
Following his retirement from HCCHS, Duncan served as a Hopkins County Magistrate for eight years and then another ten as the Hopkins County Community Development Director. He also served five years on the Hopkins County YAA Board of Directors.
“Mike was instrumental in getting the West Kentucky Archery Complex built,” said Whitfield. “Then he helped get it up and running.”
He added that Duncan, a huge sports fan and a man who was heavily involved in youth sports his entire life, was very excited that construction of the Hopkins County Sportsplex was finally under way.
Funeral services will be held today, Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Rev. Jeremy Jessup and Rev. Bobby Sellers officiating the service. Burial will follow in McNeely Cemetery, with Rev. David Cavanaugh officiating the service of committal. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.