Reggie Wright, a local artist and former teacher, donated around 10 watercolor paintings to the Historical Society of Hopkins County hoping to help grow their illustration collection.
“I think the work they do is important,” he said. “I thought it would be a good gesture for them to have some.”
Historical Society Docent Danny Byrum said he knew Wright through the school system. They both worked for the Hopkins County School system around the same time.
“I knew he was an accomplished musician, but only became aware of his artistic ability when local businesses began to display his work,” he said.
He said Wright approached him one night while taking a break from playing piano at Green’s Steakhouse to ask about donating some of his watercolor paintings to the historical society.
“I was most gratified by his offer to donate some of his paintings to the Historical Society,” said Byrum. “We now proudly display Reggie’s collection on our museum wall for all to admire.”
Wright said he has had an interest in art and architecture since he was a kid.
“In fact, in college, I thought about majoring in architecture and ended up getting a degree in computer edit design,” he said. “I have just always just enjoyed the old buildings.”
The majority of his artwork is local architecture. Wright said Madisonville has such a wealth of unique and different buildings.
He said his process for watercolor is to just use lots of layers, to build upon it, and to keep working with it. One painting may take around a month to complete.
“I find it very relaxing to paint and am detailed oriented,” said Wright.
Even when he was working for the school system, he would still paint during the evening, he said. While he does a lot of the paintings for fun, he does do some commission work.
Wright said for the commission work the client tends to keep the original painting, but for his personal projects, he tends to keep the original paintings.
“I have most of the originals unless someone wants it,” he said.
Wright said he will probably continue painting until he can no longer hold a paintbrush because it is just something he enjoys doing.
Along with the Historical Society, he also has paintings on display and for sale at American Printing.
The Historical Society is located at 107 Union Street and is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can be reached at 270-821-3986.
For more information on commissions, contact Reggie Write at wrightreggie@bellsouth.net or call 270-875-2048 or call 270-871-8884. To view more of his work, visit www.flickr.com/rlright.
