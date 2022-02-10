Last night the Hopkins County Board of Education’s Local Planning Committee (LPC) approved a plan that, if passed by the board, could result in the closing of both Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle School at the end of the 2023-24 school year. The plan will allow the district to utilize government funding that is available for only a limited time, while making millions of dollars in cuts to planned expenditures on maintenance and renovation.
At this time nothing is set in stone, the LPC’s decision is only a recommendation to the board.
In Kentucky, while local board of education are the center of authority for each school district, each of those boards is required to maintain a number of smaller committees that oversee specific areas. Sight-Based Decision Making (SBDM) committees control school level curriculum, hiring committees screen applicants for positions such as superintendent and LPCs have control over the District Facilities Plan (DFP).
LPCs are an advisory committee that must have between 10 and 20 members that consist of a combination of parents, teachers, building administrators, facilities directors, central office staff, local board members, local governmental building, code enforcement or planning officials and the school superintendent, who is a non-voting member of the committee. The committee is charged with developing the district’s four year DFP, which addresses all construction needs within the district.
The current HCS LPC, chaired by assistant superintendent Marty Cline, met once in January and once last week to discuss the DFP, with retired Graves County Superintendent Pete Galloway acting as an adviser and facilitator for the committee.
Although the current DFP is in place through 2023, the district has recently received ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act created by Congress in 2020. This includes $8 million to $10 million that can be used for facilities improvements. Those funds can be utilized for new construction or to make changes to existing structures in the district, but require the DFP to be amended by the LPC before that can be done. The district only has until September 2024 to spend that funding or it returns to the federal government, which has sparked the district to move quickly on amendments to the DFP.
“The LPC, according to statue, is a cross section of the community and county, not only is it school people but its also business people. The idea is to get input from everyone when there needs to be change,” said Galloway. “The process is we would need to approve a draft and send it to the KDE (Kentucky Department of Education). They will look at it and make sure everything in it will follow the guidelines of what they will allow.”
At an LPC meeting held last week, the committee heard from an architecture firm with a proposal to both save the district money in the long run and to use those ESSER funds before they have to be returned to the federal government.
“One of the tasks we had was to determine which facilities were the most problematic from an operations and maintenance, as well as from a potential renovation situation,” said Andrew Owens with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects (SCB). “The three we identified as the most problematic for those purposes were South Hopkins Middle School, Earlington Elementary School and the West Hopkins School. In this DFP, our intent is to do what we can with the funding available to alleviate as much of the district’s need for renovations and ongoing operations cost going forward as possible.”
Owens presented the LPC with a plan that would change South Hopkins Middle School and Earlington Elementary school into “transitional centers”, meaning the district could no longer spend funds to upkeep or renovate those facilities and they would be earmarked for closure. Southside Elementary would be renovated and turned into a preschool through eighth grade facility.
“That would mean moving the middle school component of South Hopkins Middle School to (Southside) and move some kids over from Earlington Elementary as part of that process to create over larger preschool through eighth grade center,” Owens said.
The proposed upgrades to Southside Elementary would cost the district approximately $10.1 million dollars and would increase the capacity of the school, which was built in 1994, from 550 students to a 907 student school. The renovation would add around 27 new rooms to the existing building.
Under the existing DFP, Earlington and South Middle are both already slated for renovations and improvement projects, which would cost the district approximately $12.3 million, meaning the new construction would save the district money from the start. This does not include further savings that would be accomplished be replacing buildings that are over half a century old with new construction.
The plan, however, would force the district to make adjustments to the existing alignment of school districts. Currently Southside Elementary has 443 students enrolled, while Earlington Elementary houses 345 students, for a total of 788 elementary schoolers. Some 421 students currently attend South Hopkins Middle School, meaning a total of 1,209 students would be impacted by this transition. That would leave 302 students without a school under the current alignment.
Decision relating to personnel and districting are not yet being discussed as the LPC can only handle issues dealing with buildings.
The proposal also recommended construction of a $2.4 million District Training/Central Office Facility and $3.8 million each for construction of storm shelters/auxiliary gyms at both Hopkins County Central High School and Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.
The district is mid-way through a $15.8 million construction of a new Hanson Elementary School, which will increase the capacity of the county’s third most populated school from 519 students to 600 students. There are currently 560 students enrolled at Hanson.
“Speaking for all board members, our goal as a team is to identify the current financial position and those opportunities,” said board member Steve Faulk. “We try to address all these facility issues...within out budget. Our board members and I are not in favor of raising taxes. We are always looking for options to solve the problem.”
The LPC voted unanimously on February 3 to submit the proposal to the KDE. That proposal was returned to the committee this week. A public forum was held following that meeting and then again last night following its final approval of the DFP amendment, but no members of the public addressed the committee.
The proposal will now go before the Hopkins County Board of Education for final approval. The board will meet to discuss the proposal in a special called meeting on Feb. 15. If approved at that point, there will be a public hearing on March 3 for citizens to address any further concerns they have with the plan. Residents can also email or send letters to the board office for the hearing officer to read during the hearing.
If approved by the board of education, the plan would then move on to the KDE and then the state board of education later this spring.
