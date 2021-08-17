The proposal for Alliance Coal to mine in Madisonville city limits was the main discussion at a town hall gathering following the special called Madisonville City Council meeting Monday night.
Three people spoke at the meeting regarding the mining proposal the city council has been considering with Alliance.
Otto Corum asked about one piece of land in the proposal — a 78-acre parcel of property that currently houses the Boy Scout camp near Lakeshore Country Club. Corum inquired about the possibility of the Boy Scouts of America filing for bankruptcy and asked what would happen if that bankruptcy actually happened.
“The mining piece of it is not tied to Boy Scouts of America,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said. “It is tied to our local youth organizations, so whether or not the Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy and is no longer in existence, there will still be some sort of youth organization such as the Boy Scouts here, the different troops that are here that would still use that facility.”
Cotton said the property is restricted to the youth programs of the Boy Scouts.
“The other properties that you look at, there are some farmlands at the northern part of the city limits owned by the Rudd and Renfroe family,” said Cotton. “Those farms are zoned agricultural and would have to be changed, and those property owners are asking for that coal to be mined.”
Cotton said after discussions with the city council, that the “top side” owners have a say on whether or not the coal mines can mine particular properties.
“In the county, there are no restrictions,” he said. “Whether you live on top or not, if the mines want to mine underneath it and they own the mineral rights, or someone else owns the mineral rights, they will go in and mine it. The proposed areas are a very minimal amount of area that will be disturbed inside the city limits.
“That is an area that they will already be mining on the county side, and they recognized the areas that they picked are areas that either the property owners want the coal mined or it is in a floodplain and they are working with the topside owner on whether or not they can get that lease,” said Cotton.
The mayor said the council does not want coal mining in the neighborhoods in the north end of the city or anywhere else in the city.
“Any approval the council will make will be specific with GPS coordinates listed in agreement with Alliance Coal,” said Cotton.
City Attorney Joe Evans said the issue in front of the city is just a proposal.
“The City of Madisonville may agree that certain areas they identify are inappropriate to mine,” he said. “You can’t just set an arbitrary limit, you need to stay 100 feet away from an occupied dwelling, which is what Hanson’s ordinance currently provides. We need to make sure the angle of repose is in fact taken into consideration when we establish our outer limits of mining.”
Evans said he also wanted to correct some misinformation.
“There’s been some misinformation that Warrior Coal is opening a new mine in Hopkins County,” he said. “That is not the case. There will not be any surface intrusion within the city limits of Madisonville — even under their scenario. This is just an extension of an already ongoing mining operation.”
Jerry Markham, who owns property in both the county and in Madisonville and is one of the parts of the city limits in the mining proposal, said he hopes the council allows the mining to happen.
He also asked if the property is mined would it then become non-developmental property by the city?
“A lot of the areas that have been identified on the map are non-developmental properties,” said Cotton. “They are in floodplains or have a ditch that runs through the middle of them.”
Evans said the property could be utilized by the owner any way they wanted to.
“I think the general statement was the only reason the council was even considering adopting a resolution that would permit minimal mining in the city limits is that most properties that have been identified are not readily identified as marketable properties,” said Evans. “We certainly don’t mean to slandarize your property. There will be no restrictions imposed by the city that would impact the marketability of your property besides the ordinance stating that the coal cannot be mined without the consent of the surface owner.”
The last question was from residents on Oakwood Lane about the timeline of a decision from the council and how close the mining would be to properties in that area.
Cotton said he would ask mining officials to dial in the map proposals even more to make sure the mining was not near the homes on Oakwood Lane. He said council discussions have made it clear they want the surface owners to sign consent before mining begins on a property.
“If you don’t, they are not allowed to mine underneath that property,” Cotton said.
Cotton said he anticipated public comments for the ordinance to be tentatively set for the second September meeting, which would be Sept. 20, but the timeline could change.
