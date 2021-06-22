Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Calvin Long, 41, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Rachel Sweeney, 31, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Kari Verschueren, 31, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with two counts of a violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Keelei Duncan, 33, of Sebree, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Larry Smith, 35, of Henderson, was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear and fugitive from another state.
Isaac Adams, 40, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order.
Joshua Overstreet, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree rape of a victim younger than 12 years old.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Maxx Phebus, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
John Allard, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Camellia Harris, 57, of Sebree, was charged Sunday with public intoxication and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jacob Andrews, 22, of Sebree, was charged Sunday with public intoxication and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Chad Walpole, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
David Ford, 40, of Louisville, was charged Saturday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order.
Stephen Moore, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jovawn Steeples, 27, of Muskegon, Michigan, was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and speeding.
Charles Clayton, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree assault.
Jacob Andrews, 22, of Sebree, was charged Sunday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Valerie Norris, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
