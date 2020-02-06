Tanya Michelle Bowman was born in Mortons Gap. Even as a little girl, she had a sense of determination that has served her well through the years.
That determination and her strong faith have been the strength to motivate her to use her trials and very difficult circumstances in her own life to strengthen and empower countless individuals through encouragement, counseling, and mentoring.
In 1998, Bowman began volunteering at the Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center in Madisonville. She quickly advanced to communications director; eventually accepting the position of Abstinence Education Program director, where she helped the organization write and secure a $1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services in 2004.
In 2009, God lead her to start her own non-profit organization, called Plans 4U Youth Foundation. She remains the executive director of the foundation and also spends some of her time teaching youth about the devastating consequences of drugs, alcohol, and premarital sex.
Bowman served as youth pastor of her church, Word of Faith Christian Center, for 15 years, chaplain of the Hopkins County Detention for 15 years, and has been the keynote speaker at Kentucky Educators Conferences on a district, regional and state level. She has also been invited to speak at several women’s conferences, civic organizations, and churches. She was ordained as a minister of the Gospel in 2018.
After returning to college later in life to obtain a degree in Criminal Justice, Bowman went on work at the Hopkins County Circuit Clerk’s office in 2011. After six years, she decided to resign her position of deputy clerk and run for the position of Circuit Court clerk.
On May 22, 2018, she won the primary election and became the first African American to be elected to a countywide position in Hopkins County, and the second African-American circuit clerk in the state of Kentucky but the first to be elected.
In 2017, Bowman was awarded the Whitney M. Young Community Improvement Award by the Carter G. Woodson Academy in Lexington, and in February 2019, she was the first recipient of the Harriet Tubman Icon Award — presented to her by the Concerned Citizens Society of Hopkins County.
Her favorite life-changing Bible verse is Jeremiah 29:11 which reads, “for I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord; plans to prosper you and not to harm you; plans to give you a hope and a future.”
She currently resides in Madisonville. She is the mother of three biological children, three adopted children, five grandchildren, and several godchildren.
