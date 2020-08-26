A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon in Madisonville.
Around 1 p.m., Madisonville Police officers responded to a shots fired call around East Broadway and South Daves Street. A female victim told police her and her daughter were traveling west on East Broadway when a male suspect in a dark colored Chevy Tahoe fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle as she passed through the intersection, according to a news release.
The suspect sped away while continuing to fire shots at the victim’s vehicle again.
The victim and her daughter did not sustain any injuries, according to reports.
Officers stopped the suspect and identified him as Matthew D. Chaney, 28, of Madisonville.
Police said Chaney admitted to his involvement in the shooting and was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.
A motive for the shooting is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.
