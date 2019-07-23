Fire destroys Earlington home

A late Sunday night fire in Earlington has destroyed a family's home.
A passer-by stopped at Tim and Pearl Vickery's house around 11 p.m. and told the occupants there was smoke coming from the house's roof, according to Earlington Fire Chief Chris Cothran.
"The Vicker's came outside and saw the same thing and evacuated their house," said Cothran.
The fire department was quiclkly called to the Vickery's house on South Lee Trover Todd Highway. Cothran said firefighters remained on scene until early Monday morning.
The fire started in the attic and went through the entire house causing a total loss for the Vickerys, said Cothran, who added it is impossible to say exactly what caused the fire at this time.
Sunday's extreme heat was a safety issue for those on the scene, said the chief.
"We had to do a lot of rehab with our firefighters because of the extreme conditions to make sure they stayed hydrated and stayed safe," said Cothran.
Also responding to fire were units from Mortons Gap, Grapevine, Richland and South Hopkins volunteer departments, according to Cothran.
