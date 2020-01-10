Tyson donates $3K to MLK scholarship fund

Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
Tyson Food's Complex Human Resource Manager Mary Jane Young hands Community Improvement Foundation President Tim Thomas a check for $3,000 for the Martian Luther King Scholarship fund. Tyson is one of the primary sponsors for the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, said Young. Two scholarships will be presented during the celebration beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Byrnes Auditorium in Madisonville.
