Two Madisonville residents were arrested Thursday afternoon following the discovery of 150 pounds of suspected synthetic marijuana and edibles at a U.S. Post Office branch.
Jared Graziano, 28, was charged with trafficking in marijuana greater than five pounds, while Debra Soper, 51, was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Around 5 p.m. on Thursday detectives from multiple agencies — including the joint Madisonville Police Department and Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspector and MPD patrol division — responded to the complaint of several “suspicious” packages at a U.S. Post Office branch where it was determined the packages contained 150 pounds of “suspected synthetic marijuana and edibles,” according to police reports.
Police did not release the location of the post office branch the packages were found at, but did say the packages were headed to 2555 Country Club Lane, where Soper was listed as living at. Graziano was listed as living at 55 Green Meadows Drive.
According to police, a search was conducted on two different residences in Madisonville that yielded additional drugs and an undisclosed amount of money being found.
Madisonville Police Department Major Andy Rush said where the packages were shipped from was not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
“With it being a current investigation, that is one thing that us along with the U.S. Postal Inspector are looking into,” said Rush. “It did come from another state.”
Rush explained the next part of the investigation.
“We will look at exactly who it was coming from and go with our partners on the federal side. After we do interviews and check on other sources, we try to determine where exactly it was headed to,” said Rush. “If we can determine that, we will come up with a game plan for the investigation whether it is we have enough information for a search warrant or even if it is in this jurisdiction.”
As of Friday morning, Graziano was housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. A court date has not yet been set. Soper was released around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night on an recognizance bond with an initial court date set for April 12 at 9 a.m.
