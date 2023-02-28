Smoke from an overheating dishwasher sent Madisonville Fire Fighters to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital last week.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 11:57 pm
Smoke from an overheating dishwasher sent Madisonville Fire Fighters to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital last week.
According to MFD, a fire alarm at the hospital was triggered, sending four units to the hospital on Wednesday.
Firefighters met with hospital personnel before checking the fire alarm panel. They were then escorted to the cafeteria, where staff told them that one of the industrial dishwashers used in the kitchen area had overheated and produced a large amount of smoke.
Power was disconnected from the device and maintenance said they would repair or replace it.
The facility was deemed safe.
The following day fire fighters were once again dispatched to the hospital for a fire alarm activation. That alarm was found to be the result of a faulty “heat sensor” which was being replaced.
