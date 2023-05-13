One of the main discussion items on the Madisonville Regional Airport board’s agenda Monday night was the turnout of the Beech Bash on the Bluegrass.
Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said the event went unbelievably well.
“We had 91 airplanes, another 10, and we would have been closed out of parking,” he said. “The way it went this year, there will be a lot more next year.”
Riddle said the event hosted an astronaut, Jerome Apt. Riddle told the board that Apt would try to come back next year, and they even asked him to speak if he does return.
Airport Manager Emily Herron said there were people from 26 different states and one young man who came from France.
She said he bought a Beech Bash mug and took a photo of it in front of the Eiffel Tower when he went home.
Riddle said they were all very pleased with how well-attended the event was and are planning to make things run even smoother and better next year.
Now that Beech Bash is over, the airport is gearing up for other community events including Young Eagles Day on June 10. Herron said all 150 spots were reserved within 12 hours after opening registration.
In October, the airport will host a Movie Night showing Top Gun Maverick on Oct. 6 and host the Airshow, which is open to the community, on Oct. 7.
Scott Rice, from Garver Engineering, updated the airport board on the airfield lighting project. This project is updating all the runway lights and taxiway lights at the airport.
He said they received three bids ranging from $1.79 million to $2.89 million, and as he expected Appalachian Foothills was the lowest bid at $1.788 million.
“That came in slightly below the engineers estimate,” said Rice.
He has been coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration on funding.
“Right now, we are working on getting an AIP loan from the Ohio County Airport,” said Rice.“You all will be repaying that loan of $1.23 next year with your own AIP funds.”
Provided everything goes well with the grant, the project should start moving forward next week, with construction beginning in August.
The board also discussed looking into land lease agreements to encourage pilots to build hangers at the airport. It was decided that Herron and Rice would do some research and bring what they found to the next meeting.
In other news, the airport board:
Heard the fuel reports for April. Herron said they received 7,506 gallons of jet fuel, and sold 4,800 in April. They sold 5,043.9 gallons of 100 Low Level fuel in April.
Approved the purchase of an aircraft tug for $11,475 and a Kubota Tractor, bush hog, and snow blade attachment from Power Machinery for $7,300.
Heard that someone had been interviewed for the line staff position opening and that Herron was hoping they would accept the offer.
Heard from Mark Metcalfe, the board treasurer, that the funding for the projects was coming along. There were some discrepancies because grant money had not come it yet, but was expected within the next month or two, so the budget would even out.
Notified that West Side Logging will begin tree removal once the ground gets dry enough to hold the equipment.
Heard updates on the hanger. Painters were working in the office portion, the ceilings should be hung soon, and the airport has to find a new contractor to hang the door because the current one has n had the staff to hang it.
Heard from Tim Trice, an employee in the Madisonville City IT department, about updates to expanding internet access out to the hangers. The cost would be about $2,600, and the board decided to see if there would be money left over from a grant to expand.
The next meeting of the Madisonville Regional Airport will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 5 at the airport terminal building.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.