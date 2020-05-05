With masks and gloves on, teachers and staff at Hopkins County Central rolled caps, gowns, belongings and yard signs out to the senior class on carts Monday.
Students had to get out of their cars to pack the items in their vehicles for the school to maintain healthy social distancing practices, but faculty were thrilled to see their students — albeit from a measured distance.
The kids, however, were in the crossroads of a bittersweet moment, happy to see their teachers but sad the school year was over.
One senior, Lauren Grooves, said coming out and collecting her cap and gown this way was heartbreaking, but she had loved her senior year.
“I loved it because of all the memories I got to make, and I’m sad that I don’t get to make more,” she said.
Grooves said Murray State is her next move, but said she doesn’t know if she’ll get to move in or have traditional in-person classes.
Senior Cameron Larkins also said he wished his senior year hadn’t ended the way that it did.
“It was very well spent, and I wish it had never ended,” he said.
Central teacher Jonathan Wells said he has been teaching at the school for four years, and this year’s graduating class were the first students he taught. Seeing his students again in person, he didn’t know what he was going to feel.
“I didn’t know what I would feel like, but now, it’s really cool,” he said.
Principal Jon Wells said being able to give seniors their caps and gowns was a way to provide them with a representation of their accomplishments.
“We’d love to have a little more time to spend with them and talk to them. I think a lot of the seniors. They’re sad, but they’re excited, and they’re anxious to get this,” he said. “This is something tangible for their 12 or 13 years of school. It’s something they can hold in their hands and say, ‘yeah, I actually made it,’ when the rest of this has been kind of a surreal experience.”
Principal Wells said he hopes his seniors don’t take anything in life for granted.
“Realize nothing is to be taken for granted, there are no guarantees in life,” he said.
Both Central and Madisonville North Hopkins High Schools handed out caps and gowns to the graduating class yesterday and today.
Meanwhile, in Dawson Springs, the first of the May meals from the school system were delivered. At the beginning of each week, 1,500 meals for their students are prepared, said food manager Jeannie Blanchart.
“We’re kicking it into high gear and getting it all done,” she said. “We do all of our meals on Monday for the whole week, instead of doing it every day to make fewer contacts.”
In between the high school and the elementary school, a small number of staff members gave bags of food to students as their vehicles pulled through the makeshift drive-thru. District Supt. Lenny Whalen said they provide enough food for five breakfasts and five lunches for each student.
“We have a rather high percentage of free and reduced lunch meals, and we have some students that I think the most nutritious meal they get a day is from us,” he said. “We try to carry that over and give them some nutritious meals and a variety in the meals we’re distributing each week.”
Throughout May, meals will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays except for the last week when food will be handed out Tuesday, May 26, because of the Memorial Day holiday. Whalen said he believes it’s essential to continue to provide for students and families even after May. The district has partnered with the Hopkins County Family YMCA throughout June and July to continue its regular summer meal program for the area.
In other Hopkins County school information:
• there will be a principal selection meeting for the Southside Elementary School Site Based Council, for the purpose of continuing the principal selection process. The committee will review input survey results, edit criteria if needed, review current applicant information and set interview dates. The virtual meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Friday. The link will be posted on the Southside Elementary School website.
• Madisonville North Hopkins High School is currently accepting nominations for a parent representative for the 2020-21 SBDM Council.
To become a candidate or to nominate another MNHHS parent, please complete your nomination form online no later than 12 p.m. Friday. A link to the form is available on the school’s Facebook page.
The election will be held online Thursday, May 14. All parents who have a child enrolled at MNHHS for the 2020-21 school year are eligible to vote in this election. This includes parents, stepparents, foster parents, and legal guardians. Ballots will be distributed through Infinite Campus Messenger. Results will be announced on the MNHHS Facebook page and via Infinite Campus Messenger.
If you have any questions, contact Cindy Lansden at cindy.lansden@hopkins.kyschools.us.
