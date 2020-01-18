Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Annissia L. Jackson, 33, of Louisville was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Matthew E. Jones, 34, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with second-degree fleeing/evading police, operating on a suspended/revoked license, speeding at least 13 miles per hour over the limit, failure to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.
• Jarrett B. Kirby, 36, of Madisonville was charged Thursday as a fugitive from Montgomery County, Tennessee.
• Melissa K. McCardle, 44, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Fonda B. Stanley, 51, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday:
• Tiffany F. Brunker, 32, of Earlington was charged Tuesday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Katrina K. Davis, 34, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance in Caldwell County.
• Caleb V. Jones, 30, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.