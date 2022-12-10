There is a new stop sign that has recently been installed, thanks to concerned Hopkins County Magistrates who called the commonwealth in order to provide safety for those who drive our roads.
The stop sign will now provide a three way stop at the intersection of Fowler Road and Ayer Drive. Previously traffic heading east on Fowler and north on Ayer did not have to stop.
Although the intersection has existed for years, safety concerns have become a larger issue following the county’s decision earlier this year to reopen a section of Ayer Drive that has been closed for decades.
Ayer Drive is the central road that runs the length of the Oak Hills subdivision, north to south. At some point prior to the county taking Ayer Drive into the county road system years ago, a guard rail was put up across the northern end of the roadway. That guard rail cut off approximately 1,000 feet of roadway that connects to Fowler Drive on the northern end of the subdivision.
By removing the guardrail, the norther end of the roadway went from connecting to just six houses, to serving as a third entrance to the entire subdivision, meaning a major increase in traffic flow.
“It was a bad intersection,” Magistrate Vicki Thomison said. “It was a safety issue with people in that area and we knew we needed to get something done there. This is what the state recommended, so this has been done and now it is a three way stop which is much safer.”
A section of the recently reopened roadway is not paved, and for the time being the county has no plans of changing that.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.