The Hopkins County/Madisonville Public Library is so excited to share that their Story Time for the children has finally made its return, and will take place every Friday, starting at 10:30 a.m. with Ms. Shana.
“Story Time started a long time ago in a far-off land, long ago, back when the library was at the downtown location many years ago. There have been some great librarians before me to do the program and add to it over the years,” Shana Turner, Children’s Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator said. “I can remember volunteering in my teen years with Ms. Lisa and helping her with the program. The kids who attended back then have since grown up and doing many different things out in the world.”
Prior to COVID, Story Time would take place on Wednesday mornings, but the library staff decided to move it to Friday mornings in hopes to engage a larger crowd. According to Turner, in the past stories would focus on the seasons, holidays, bugs, cupcakes, friendship, silliness, and many other topics.
Activities are geared more towards early youth, preschool-1st graders, but all ages are welcome to attend. Staff will read stories based on a theme, do some wiggles and end with a craft that the kids can take home afterwards. Those wishing to attend the program do not have to be a card holder. If someone wishes to checkout any items while here at the library, or access some of our online resources they do need a library card.
To attain a card, minors ages three and older need an adult with a valid picture ID who will be responsible for their materials to get them a card. Adults just need to present a valid picture ID with their current address, or something they got in the mail (a bill or something official, not a self-addressed item or sales ad) with their current address on it.
For more information about story time or any other events taking place at the library, feel free to visit their Facebook page or their website, www.publiclibrary.org.
