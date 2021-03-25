Watch Communications, the company overseeing the broadband project in Hopkins County, is continuing to work through lease agreements on some locations in the county to bring internet access to rural areas.
Joseph Randolph, the business development manager for the Evansville Region of Watch Communications, said the company is also getting ready to install the first customers as well.
“We’re getting ready to install the first customers on the first tower we’re activating in Hopkins County,” he said in a statement. “Simultaneously, we’re optimizing the performance of the radios on towers. We do still have some leases that are still in process and as soon as those are finalized, we can move on those sites and continue installing customers.”
From COVID-19 to winter storms, the project witnessed numerous obstacles in progress.
The site in negotiation was not revealed by Watch Communications.
“We continue to press that vendor on the importance of delivering that equipment,” said Randolph. “Once those circuits are in place, we will be able to quickly turn on service with better speeds and a reliable connection.”
Randolph said this project will involve 10 sites that will be used to connect the Hopkins County network, and that the sites are broken down evenly into two phases.
Randolph previously said the sites must be constructed in a particular order and that any work on a site cannot be performed without a lease agreement first.
“We continue working with the owners of several properties involved in Phase 1 for these leases and greatly appreciate Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield’s assistance with this. We understand the pressing urgency to move quickly to provide high-speed broadband Internet to Hopkins County and are intensely focused on this work,” Randolph said previously.
The problem, however, is the grant money has already been allocated to help fund this project and time is a factor in getting the project done for that as well.
Whitfield has stressed the importance of timely progress over the past few months, saying he was not willing for the county to lose grant money that was approved for the project because of progress not being made fast enough.
