Coming down

Besides construction equipment, this is about all we found Thursday on the original site of the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center. The building along Grapevine Road was nearly ready for use when the building started sinking in late 2011. The school board declared it abandoned in 2015, then approved Hamby Construction for the destruction in August 2019.
