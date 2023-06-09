A Michigan man was arrested on Thursday night after leading Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase from Earlington, through downtown Madisonville and eventually to Jewell City Road.

At approximately 7:55 p.m., dispatch notified the HCSO about a vehicle in Earlington driving recklessly without a front passenger side tire. Deputies intercepted the vehicle on South Main Street in Madisonville and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

