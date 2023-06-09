A Michigan man was arrested on Thursday night after leading Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase from Earlington, through downtown Madisonville and eventually to Jewell City Road.
At approximately 7:55 p.m., dispatch notified the HCSO about a vehicle in Earlington driving recklessly without a front passenger side tire. Deputies intercepted the vehicle on South Main Street in Madisonville and attempted to perform a traffic stop.
At that time officers report that the vehicle was unable to maintain its lane due to traveling on the rim.
Deputies say the vehicle disregarded several traffic lights and officers’ attempts to stop it as it continued northbound on Main Street through downtown, then onto Island Ford Road. When the chase continued onto Jewell City Road, officers deployed a tire deflation device, at which point the vehicle left the roadway.
When the vehicle stopped, deputies say the driver, Christopher Abbate, 26 of Hillsdale, Michigan, exited the vehicle and fled across the highway on foot. Deputies were able to catch him after a brief foot race that ended in a field, where he began attempting to fight them off.
Eventually the suspect was subdued and placed under arrest, being charged with reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, disregarding traffic control device, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police on foot, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
As of press time, HCSO said they did not know if Abbate had a reason to be in Hopkins County or if he was just passing through.
