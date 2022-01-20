Although natural disasters are not new to Mikayla Shuck, the December tornado was the first time she had experienced one firsthand.
“This has been the most devastating time of my life, but also the most eye-opening,” said Shuck. “As devastating as losing everything was, it was just amazing that all my friends and family were safe in an area that looked like a war zone.”
Throughout her life, Shuck has been volunteering in places that needed help either because of poverty, sickness, or natural disasters. She has been on mission trips to Louisville, Arizona, and Honduras. She even saw Louisiana after the 2016 floods.
“Never would I have imagined that I would need the help from others after a natural disaster occurred in my own town,” said Shuck.
On Dec. 10, Shuck and her boyfriend decided to leave their apartment and go to a relative’s house who lives outside of town.
“We did not hear much and just thought the storm had passed and missed Dawson Springs like it normally does,” she said.
She and her boyfriend were woken up to the family member running in at 3 a.m. to tell them their apartment had been destroyed and everything was gone.
“We rushed into town to try to find our friends, but we were met with the town being almost completely destroyed,” said Shuck. “We did not have service and did not know if our friends and family were okay.”
She said her apartment was gone, her car was destroyed, and they could not get in contact with some people for days.
“It was the scariest situation that I had ever been through,” said Shuck. “Sadly, I did know some people who passed away, but our close friends and family were OK.”
Although the situation was heartbreaking, she said she has found a light in the darkness. She feels blessed with all the help people have been giving.
“I was once the one to donate things to others and even volunteer, but now I am blessed to receive the same kind of blessing I was once able to give to someone else,” said Shuck.
She was so grateful to everyone who has helped from the police officers handing out gift cards to strangers driving across the United States to hand out food or the donation centers bursting at the seams with donations.
“It all really opens your eyes to realize the world is a lot brighter than we think it is,” said Shuck.
Because Shuck is a student at Madisonville Community College, she was even able to get help from the MCC Family and Student Storm Relief Fund.
MCC Director of Advancement Raegina Scott said she raised some money for the fund and was able to purchase 10 laptops for students so they could start the new semester
“At present, we are making sure that their needs to continue on their educational journey are met,” she said. “If they had books that were purchased and ready for the spring semester blown away in the tornado, we are making sure we get those books replaced. We are trying to cover any out-of-pocket expenses they may have for tuition because we know they have other things they need to apply their money towards.”
Scott said students who are enrolled in the spring semester can ask for assistance to help repurchase school supplies, replace personal belongings, or whatever need they have. She said it is not just for those who lost homes, but even those who lost power.
Shuck said she was very appreciative of the help she has received. She and her boyfriend are doing better now thanks to the generosity of others.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.