Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Ashley Drugash, 22, of Madisonville was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Lohse, 39, of Russellville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Malik Ratcliff, 22, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in marijuana, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance, license to be in possession and no tail lamps.
