In the Windy City resides a man from Hanson chasing his dream of fashion and art.
Isaac Couch, 22, graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School in 2015. Following high school, he first majored in biology at the University of Kentucky as he planned to become an anesthesiologist.
Quickly, he realized that wasn’t the path for him.
“My sophomore year, I switched my major to merchandising apparel and textiles, but fashion merchandising is much easier to say,” said Couch. “My whole life, I’ve been making things, and I didn’t necessarily think art was something I wanted to do, until senior year of college.”
Couch is currently in his first year of grad school, pursuing a Master of Design at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago
(SAIC). He received a full-ride to SAIC through the school’s New Artist Society Scholarship, which is given to students who demonstrate exceptional ability, according to its website.
Friday night, students at SAIC presented an open studio, which is the art school’s version of a midterm exam, said Couch.
“All of the graduate students work in this space. It’s usually closed to pretty much everyone – other than students. For one night, we’re opening the doors and letting people come in and see our work, to see what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re expecting students, faculty members, and we’re expecting some of the public to come through. It’s a way for the people around us to see what we’re up to.”
Through his craft, Couch believes himself to be a minimalist. In high school, he said his art teacher, Eric Crabtree, encouraged his class to use different colors.
“I realized that wasn’t who I was. I prefer to strip things back and really present the idea,” said Couch.
While being a full-time student, Couch also runs a clothing brand, Color-full. He said that he strips his designs to its purest form and uses only two colors – black and white.
“I chose black and white because I feel like they’re on two sides of the spectrum. That’s important; I view Color-full as a yin and yang. I use the two colors to criticize ideas in society,” he said. “Even though I’m using the colors black and white, nothing in this world ever is black and white. Things are very gray, or in my case – things are very Color-full.”
With Couch’s artistic introspection, Crabtree remembers him to be a quiet individual while at North.
“He wasn’t overly outspoken, a lot of kids will dominate a conversation, but Isaac spoke with his movement,” said Crabtree. “He hung out with a group of open-minded, creative kids - very intellectual. They were unique thinkers, very accepting of one another’s differences.”
Although Couch’s field of study is in fashion and design, he is excited about creating art outside of fashion while at SACI.
“I’ve started exploring with painting, sculpture and installation art. But, what I really want to do is combine fashion with the art world. I’d like to combine them and see what kind of spaces I can create,” Couch said. “I want to see what ideas I can present to people and see what they take from it. I like people to view my work and take what they want from it.”
For Couch, the famous Shakespear quote, “All the world is a stage …” is an incredibly exciting idea he likes to struggle with.
“When you’re at home in your room, you’re a completely different person than you are walking down the street,” he said. “That’s interesting to me, to know who you are, what your true identity is.”
Wrestling with identity and race are two of his most significant ideas.
“I’m thinking about race, my race in particular, like being African American and what that means in Western society, as well as what it means in the context of the world,” he said.
While flipping through his sketchbook, Couch said he was contemplating Africa, the earth, the sun and the intertwining connectivity of each. He hopes his work speaks for itself.
“I’m trying to get to the bottom of something,” he said. “Wherever you are in the world, you create your own context. I start with a small idea, and I keep expanding and expanding.”
Couch expands his ideas until he no longer comprehends their meaning and then places pen to paper and creates his art.
When Couch comes back home to visit, which he said he hasn’t done in a while, he finds things that he misses.
“Going back home, I’m finding more of my self, I’m finding things that I missed, and I’m finding a lot of beauty and a lot of happiness when I come back to Madisonville,” he said. “There is beauty right there at home; just don’t overlook it.”
You can view Couch’s clothing at https://colorfulclothing.bigcartel.com/ or at Instagram.com/colorful.ego.
