To help reach this campaign year’s goal of $200,000, United Way of the Coalfield has two fundraisers, a condo raffle and a silent auction.
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said both fundraisers are going very well, but they are very excited about the silent online auction.
“We really want to give attention to that silent auction because it gives people a way to help,” he said.
This is United Way’s second year doing the silent online auction as a fundraiser event. He said it did really well last year, so they think it will do well again this year.
UWC Board President Jennifer Hatcher said they have over 18 items for sale in the auction, from food to clothes to fall decorations to fun events. They have donations from Carhartt, GE Aviation, the City of Madisonville, Mahr Park Arboretum, Kentucky Movers and Makers, the Hopkins County Family YMCA, and individuals donating items or services.
Howerton said there is one woman who is offering her cooking skills for Thanksgiving and Christmas. United Way is still collecting baskets and items for the silent auction if people want to donate. The silent auction ends on Friday at noon.
Hatcher said they hope to get more businesses willing to donate items so they can continue the auction through the year.
“If we have more donations, we will start another one the following Monday,” she said.
The condo raffle has been going on for about a month and gives someone a chance to win a vacation to a condo at Panama City Beach, Florida, from April 29-May 5, 2023. The condo has eight rooms and two baths.
Hatcher said tickets are $20 each, and only those 18 years and older can purchase a ticket. The raffle will end Friday, Dec. 16, with the drawing happening at noon.
For more information on the fundraisers, call 270-821-3170 or visit https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/ and look to the right of the web page. The silent auction is in orange, and the raffle is in green.
