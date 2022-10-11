It’s that time of year when the flu is on the minds of every medical care worker.
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville will be hosting a walk-in flu vaccine clinic on the fifth floor of the clinic tower, 200 Clinic Drive in Madisonville. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 28.
Dr. Kristin Wickham, with the hospital, said this will be the fifth year a clinic like this has been held, though they put it on hold for two years because of COVID-19.
“Those guidelines/restrictions have lightened up, and this is why we are bringing back the walk-in clinic,” she said. “The flu clinic allows for quick/easy access to the flu shot without having to wait at your doctor’s office or schedule an appointment, which is convenient for the patient.”
Wickham said the influenza vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the flu. People with underlying medical conditions are at high risk for developing complications of the flu, like pneumonia, which may require hospitalization.
“Even mild influenza illness can lead to missed time at work or school,” she said.
The vaccines are available to those six months of age or older, and no appointment is needed. Patients will need to bring their current insurance information with them to the clinic.
After the vaccination, patients will be asked to wait for 15 minutes to ensure no adverse or allergic reactions occur.
