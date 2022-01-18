Coyotes, once limited to the prairies, are now quite common in suburban and rural towns all throughout the country. Many people who are not used to these wild creatures often have questions about them, what to do, and most importantly, what not to do. A basic understanding can greatly help your understanding with them and how to keep your loved ones safe.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, coyote sightings increase during certain times of the year. Coyotes roam more as breeding season begins in January and February. Their visibility continues into July as they care for their new pups. Sightings pick up again in the fall, when juveniles disperse to find their own territories.
As of late, many Madisonville residents in the Shamrock Drive, Fairview Drive and Buffalo Trace neighborhoods have been seeing and hearing packs of coyotes during the night.
“Coyotes will howl throughout the year but can be especially vocal during the breeding season. Breeding season starts around this time of year, which likely explains why you’ve been hearing them at night recently,” Kevin Kelly, Chief Communications Officer of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Some may think that eradication is the answer, however, that is not possible. Trapping and removing coyotes will only result in new coyotes moving in to occupy empty territories.
Efforts to eradicate coyotes may actually increase their numbers as females may breed at younger ages and give birth to larger litters. The survival rate of pups may increase due to less competition for food. Fortunately, coyotes typically avoid humans, unless people create situations that attract animals to their homes.
Neighborhoods need to work together to keep the natural fear that coyotes have of humans and create an environment where coyotes and humans can better co-exist. The most important thing to remember when dealing with coyotes is not to feed them. Discourage your neighbors from feeding coyotes or leaving food out for feral cats or other wildlife. Coyotes fed by people may lose their natural fear of humans and become aggressive, and will keep coming back for more.
Some other tips offered to avoid coyotes, especially over the next few months:
• Bring bird feeders inside at night and remove the seed that falls on the ground. Bird feeders attract squirrels, mice, raccoons and opossums, which in turn attracts coyotes.
• Secure garbage containers and compost bins.
• Fence in gardens and compost piles.
• Keep BBQ grills clean.
• Supervise pets while they are in the yard as coyotes can climb over or dig beneath most fencing. Always take your dog out on a leash at night time.
• Don’t leave small children unattended. Show kids pictures of coyotes then instruct them to never approach a coyote or run from one. Children should also learn how to scare away coyotes.
• Do not let your dog chase or “play” with a coyote; the coyote will defend itself and your dog may be injured.
If you are concerned, or want to learn more about the local coyotes in our area, feel free to reach out to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources, 502-892-4414.
