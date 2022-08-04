Another Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at Hopkins County Fairgrounds at the Ballard Convention Center, brining to an end what turned out to be an historic year for the annual event.
“It was amazing,” said Dana Brown, Executive Director of the Ballard Convention Center at the Hopkins County Fairgrounds.
This year’s event drew large crowds despite a week plagued with both high temperatures and rain, and the lingering COVID-19 Pandemic. Attendance was so high that organizers say the 2022 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair will go down in history as the largest they’ve ever held.
“It was the largest attendance we’ve had since 1949,” said Brown. “It broke every record.”
She said the reported total from the front gate was over 20,000 people.
“They came not just from Hopkins County, but from several different states,” Brown said. “They came to enjoy rides, the pageants, the live stock, the tractor pulls and the funnel cakes. It was just huge.”
In addition to the normal county fair events, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair also go a special visit from Miss Kentucky herself. Hannah Edelen came and spent time with guests and took in the fair.
“She just wanted to be a part of the amazing things that are happening in west Kentucky,” Brown said.
