The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be partnering with WellCare of Kentucky to offer a unique and interactive wellness event for the community, April 1, from 4 until 7 p.m.
The event will focus on improving the health of families in Hopkins County.
“One of the goals of the YMCA is to provide education to our community about all of the major components of health,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the YMCA said. “ This event allows us to begin that process and highlight some of the resources available in our community that will help lead to increased overall health for families.”
There will be multiple community partners attending the event to showcase their services and to offer their services, free screenings, and to connect families with resources that they can use as they pursue optimal wellness.
The community partners who will be in attendance are:
• Health First Community Clinic-offering free lipid screenings
• Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville-free blood pressure readings
• Lighthouse Counseling Services
• Madisonville Chiropractic
• Brandy Blue, ARNP, Premier Medical Group
• Hopkins County Health Department WIC Program
• Hopkins County Health Department HANDS Program
• Kentucky Cancer Program
• Brightview Health
• Bluegrass Kids Therapy
• Matthew 25 & Livwell-offering free HIV testing
• Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Service-free Healthy Snack Demo at 5:30 p.m.
• Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library-sign up for library cards
• Madisonville Community College Adult Education Program-Information about GED testing services
• Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana-WellCare pays girl scouting memberships & girls can sign up on site
• Murray State University
• Madisonville Fire Department
• Madisonville Police Department
• Hopkins County Child Support Office
• Hopkins County YMCA-information about equity in aquatics free swim lesson program, summer camp registration and summer food program
• YMCA food program will provide a free dinner to those attending
• Free Family Zumba Class
• Free Family Yoga Class
Independence Bank-highlighting the Little Patriots Savings Club for children up to age 18. Open an account by making an initial deposit of $10 and the bank will deposit $7.76 making the opening balance $17.76.
This event is free and open to the public. Anyone receiving WellCare Medicaid is eligible for a free YMCA membership and they can sign up that evening to begin taking advantage of that benefit. We will provide tours of our facility for those interested.
Many of the community resources will have giveaways and door prizes also. This will be a great opportunity for the community to get out and enjoy a fun, informative event. There will also be face painting and balloon animal fun for the children.
