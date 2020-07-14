For several local employers, the Paycheck Protection Program loan released by the Small Business Administration has likely helped to keep the lights on.
“We knew we would be able to continue on in hard times,” said Doug Leasure, president of Joe Leasure and Sons, Inc. “That’s what it (the PPP) allowed us to do.”
Leasure said the PPP took away some of the questions his company faced.
“It removed the uncertainty where we knew that we’d be able to keep our employees here and continue to do the things we wanted to do,” he said.
Leasure’s company employs 32 people and is a repair facility for heavy industries such as coal mines, power plants, steel and paper mills. According to the SBA, they received a loan between $350,000 to $1 million.
“There are companies in our community that have probably survived as a result of this stimulus,” said Ray Hagerman, president of Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. “I don’t know if they would have made it otherwise.”
According to the SBA, 337 Madisonville businesses received between $900 to $139,200. At the same time, 50 companies in the county received at least a $350,000 loan. Businesses loans were first issued in early April and continued through Tuesday, June 30.
“It’s been a case where if had we not had some sort of stimulus, in terms of PPP, for example, then there’s a lot of those companies that probably wouldn’t even bother to open back up,” said Hagerman.
The PPP was a loan designed to keep workers on payrolls during the early stages of the pandemic. Throughout Kentucky, 41,932 PPP loans under $150,000 were given over the three months, according to a study by the University of Kentucky. The total amount for the state was just shy of $1.5 billion. Hopkins County businesses received between $10 and $15 million in loans.
Along with PPP, many businesses have also been impacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Yesterday, Gov. Any Beshears announced in collaboration with the Department for Local Government, 15 western Kentucky governments were granted $3.6 million in reimbursements from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related expenses.
The City of Madisonville will use $1.3 million for police and firefighter payroll costs, according to a DLG news release.
The City of White Plains has been preliminarily approved for $13,448 for an intercom system and a temporary groundskeeper. The city will receive its funds once final documentation is submitted.
“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene in the release. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient, so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”
