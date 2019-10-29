Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Edward Brown, 19, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Robert Buckler, 54, of Madisonville was charged Friday with second-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension.
• Kassidy Clark, 24, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
• Richard Fleckinger, 28, of Madisonville was charged Friday with contempt of court in Kenton County.
• Gary Golightly, 37, of Madisonville was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• Elsie Hall, 26, of Madisonville was charged Friday with a parole violation.
• Dustin Jones, 36, of Madisonville was charged Friday with receiving stolen property and public intoxication.
• Robert Orange, 32, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, public intoxication and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Bryant Stone, 24, of Dixon was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and intimidating a participant in the legal process.
• Kwinton Stratton, 28, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by deception/cold checks in Muhlenberg County.
• Cody Sullivan, 24, of Mayfield was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• Angelena Vasquez, 50, of Hanson was charged Friday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in McLean County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Suzanna Burns, 71, of Evansville was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Fryar, 28, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with a felony probation violation in Lyon County.
• Bradley Morgan, 24, of Madisonville was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault (domestic).
• Christopher Young, 21, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault (domestic).
