A White Plains man was arrested Tuesday and charged with promoting human trafficking after police say he offered a juvenile money for sexual intercourse.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about someone sending pornographic text messages to a juvenile. Officers say the suspect continued to send messages, even after being advice several times that he was in contact with a minor, even going so far to allegedly offer the child money for sex. Police say they ran the number, which came back as belonging to Lenville Young, 53 of White Plains.
Young was arrested and charged with Promoting Human Trafficking, distribution of obscene material and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sex.
