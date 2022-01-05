The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Jackie Williams, was charged Monday with operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
• Shane Edward Caraway, was
chraged Tuesday with assault in the fourth degree and terroristic threats in the third degree.
• Dominic A. Berth, was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license and his license to be in possession.
