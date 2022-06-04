The phrase, “Slow and steady wins the race” has never been truer than it is right now for the Hopkins County Long-Term Recovery Group.
Long-Term Recovery Group Co-Chair Heath Duncan said they have slowly been building momentum and spending the last few months getting organized.
“Now, we need to look at what is the next level for Long-Term Recovery Group because we know a lot is about to come at us,” he said.
Co-Chair Mike Duncan said they have formed an executive committee. They have hired an administrative assistant and a construction manager.
People are working on organizing volunteers and donations. They are also working on setting up their offices in Dawson Springs at the Old City Hall. There has even been progress on the Long-Term Recovery Building which will be in the Barnsley land field area.
“They are working and should have the lot ready, so by the first of next week hopefully, we can get a hold of the contractor, and he said he would make it a priority,” said Mike.
The plan is for the building to be 60-by-100 feet to store donated materials like generators, building materials, and other materials.
“We are leasing this property from the county, and we are working on that lease with the county attorney,” said Mike.
The plan is for the building to still be around should another disaster strike, whether an ice storm or a flood.
“This Long-Term Recovery Group is designed to stand forever and for whatever disaster comes down the road,” said Heath.
Now that the core of the recovery group is in place, case managers are contacting people affected by the tornado to see what can be done to help.
Mike said the three case managers are working off lists provided by FEMA and the Red Cross. There are about 1,400 names they are currently working through.
“We are making some progress and have started to help people get back to their homes,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region is working closely with the group to help those who’ve lost their home get back into a home.
“We are going to build 12 houses in the Dawson area before Christmas, but we need families to fill all of those spots,” said Heath, who is also the executive director of Habitat. “We are trying to get the word out there for people to even come to us, but it is hard for us to get to them sometimes because a lot of the phone numbers have changed.”
Although it feels like the group has been moving slowly, they are moving as fast as they can.
Heath said there are multiple organizations involved in the tornado recovery, from funding to builders.
The Housing and Urban Development is even holding a Disaster Recovery Resource Fair today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hopkins County Career and Technical Center, 1775 Patriot Drive. There will be case managers set up, Habitat will have a booth, and other resources people may need to rebuild their life after the tornado.
Anyone affected by the December tornado can go to Habitat’s website, https://www.pennyrilehabitat.org/, and click on the Tornado Recovery Application in the top right corner to apply for a Habitat house.
Look for a story next week on what case managers are doing and where they are at in contacting people.
