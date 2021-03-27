As students get ready for the summer, Hopkins County Schools are preparing for next year with preschool registration and screenings starting Monday.
Jennifer Luttrell, director of elementary instruction and early childhood for the district, said priority registration will run through Friday, April 16 to get families started in the registration and screening process.
“This is to begin the planning process so we can know how many classrooms we need and start working on our transportation routes as well,” she said. “The earlier, the better.”
The preschool program is geared toward students who will turn 3 or 4-years-old on or before Aug. 1, she said. Any 4-year-old whose family income meets the “at-risk” eligibility and any 3 and 4-year-olds who have a developmental delay or educational disability can apply.
“We do not offer universal preschool in the state of Kentucky,” said Luttrell.
She said the preschool is nationally accredited and a five-star program in the state of Kentucky.
“We provide a developmentally appropriate curriculum that focuses on all five developmental areas and includes kindergarten readiness to focus on early literacy and early numeracy skills,” said Luttrell.
Children have started the year with no language skills and leave the program being able to read, she said. The program exists to meet the needs of each child and to provide them with what they need to support their growth and development.
Luttrell said the class sizes vary from year-to-year based on eligibility and need in the community. She said last year was the smallest size due to COVID-19.
“We are here to serve any child that meets the eligibility of our criteria,” she said. “We just really strongly encourage anyone to get online and see if they do meet those qualifications.”
When registering, parents must present proof of the child’s age with a certified birth certificate or other reliable proof and show proof of family income with a check stub, W-2 or tax return, she said. The child must have an up-to-date Kentucky Certificate of Immunization, have a preventative health care exam and have a Kentucky school eye exam.
The registration form is a Google form that collects the person’s email address so the school can contact them, said Luttrell. It also allows parents to upload any of the required documents.
“If you have any trouble with the upload process, we do have an email link so you can send any of those required documents directly to our preschool registration email box,” she said.
The district does provide developmental screenings, so even if a child’s family may not meet the income requirement, Luttrell suggests going ahead and having the child screened.
“That is a great way to check to see if your child is right where they need to be and on target,” she said.
To register, visit https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/ and click on the preschool registration link, then chose 3-year-old or 4-year-old registration. Registration must be completed online, there will be no registration by phone.
Luttrell said those with questions can contact her at 270-825-6000.
