Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
Micah Love, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating with suspended license, failure of non owner operator to maintain insurance and no registration plates.
Brian West, 43, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Rusty Dame, 48, of St. Charles, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
Ralph Rankin, 57, of Carrollton, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Christina Belviy, 22, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Christopher Douglas, 33, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with fugitive from another state and two counts of failure to appear.
