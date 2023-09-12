9-11 1

Members of Dawson Springs Troop 3014 Josiah Petit, Will Purdy, Jackson Petit, Braydon Pleasant, Jacob Embry, and Gabriel Taylor raised the Freedom Flag, which represents and honors everything that happened on 9/11, under the American Flag during a 9/11 ceremony at the Dawson Springs High School on Monday. Dawson Springs High School is home to a piece of steel from the World Trade Center for the next year. Principal Todd Marshall said the steel will be on display at the high school for the rest of the year if anyone in the community wants to see it.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

