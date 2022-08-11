On the afternoon of Jan. 18, local photographer Jason Jones just happened to be at the right place at the right time.
The students in the Dawson Springs Independent School District had returned to school earlier that day for the first time since the deadly EF-4 tornado descended upon their hometown on Dec. 10. Michael Davenport, a teacher in the elementary school who also serves as a bus driver for the district, was taking his routine afternoon bus route, but the scenery was anything but familiar.
As Davenport was navigating his bus through piles of debris on Keigan Street, Jones was traveling towards the bus and saw a scene he felt others should see, reflect, and celebrate. He quickly grabbed his camera and snapped a photo of Davenport’s bus en route.
On that stretch of Keigan Street, houses had lined both sides of the road just over a month earlier. On Jan. 18, there were no homes to be seen there at the intersection of School Street--just piles of rubble on what appeared to be a dirt path.
Jones has been working on a chronology of the aftermath of the tornado since the night of Dec. 10. Almost daily, he can be found cruising the hardest-hit areas of Dawson Springs taking photos in an effort to document the recovery process and the rebuilding that is taking place.
“Just after the tornado, the word ‘strong’ was being used a lot, and my bus image speaks volumes,” he said. “Strong is moving forward when it’s not easy — strong is adapting and overcoming obstacles.”
Right after his presentation at the Town Hall on June 10, Governor Andy Beshear mingled amongst the crowd where Jones was in attendance with a 4 x 6 print of the iconic photograph.
“My wife shared this photo in the ‘Team Kentucky’ gallery — it’s pretty neat,” Beshear said that day. “We’re going to hang this in the governor’s office.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Beshear did just that. Jones traveled to Frankfort and presented the governor with a framed 18 x 20 print of the “Moving Forward” image. “Now, this is pretty special,” Beshear said. “We’re going to hang this one in here.”
Dawson Springs is the hometown of former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, the current governor’s father. “You had me at Dawson Springs,” he said. “My dad always had a copy of The Dawson Springs Progress in his office while I was growing up.”
After battling the recent floods and damage in Eastern Kentucky for days on end, “This photo made my day,” Beshear exclaimed. “It certainly gives us hope for eastern Kentucky.”
