The Bourbon Fundraiser that Christ the King held two weeks ago was a great kick-start to their digital sign fund, however, it fell a few thousand dollars short of what they need to move forward.
The school is still looking to raise the money to purchase an outdoor digital sign for the Parish. The hope was to raise $10,000 which would cover all costs. According to Principal, Lesley Mills, the event raised $6,000, which is a ‘good start.’
