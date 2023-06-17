Brennan Edwards, a scout with Troop 3001, earned his Eagle Scout cords last month and in the process helped First Christian Church of Madisonville become a level 1 Arboretum.
In 2022, Mary Haylee Hancock brought the idea of turning the church into an Arboretum to Edwards as an Eagle Scout project.
“I worked with Brennan on other badge requirements having to do with nature and conservation,” she said. “I thought it would be a good thing to do for the future.”
Edwards said the project was non-traditional from other Eagle projects he had worked on.
“Up until that point, I had worked on three other eagle projects, and they were all construction related,” he said. “A certification project was unfamiliar to me, but I thought it was really cool, and I thought it could be something I could do for the church I attend.”
The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank in the Scouts BSA. The Eagle service project is one of the final requirements for receiving Eagle Scout status. The project is usually a big community service act.
Hancock said she thought this would be an interesting project because people will donate trees all the time, and there is no record of who gave.
“This is documented and more organized, so people will know what is there for the future,” she said.
First Christian Church sits on a 14 acres campus surrounded by trees. Kara Foster, the senior minister at FCC, said it is a large campus for the congregation, and they think it is a wonderful way to help take care of God’s creation.
“I see the Arboretum as another extension of us being good stewards of the earth and this space that we are tending,” she said.
There are five criteria to become a level 1 Arboretum. The church had to come up with a master plan to define its purpose, create a governing board to oversee the Arboretum, have volunteers to provide for the Arboretum, identify a minimum of 25 species of trees or woody plants, and have a public education program once a year.
While Edwards was able to do most of the leg work himself, the church had to help with some of it. Hancock and Edwards worked with Donna Strickland because she helped get Mahr Park certified as a level 1 Arboretum.
Hancock said the church has an Arboretum Committee with six members to oversee the care and maintenance of the Arboretum. They also labeled and identified 25 different species of woody plants.
“We only have 25 labeled right now, but we know there are around 48 different specimens,” she said.
Edwards walked around the property to see what trees could be identified. He worked on designing the label, then ordered the label, and helped place the labels for all 25 trees on the church’s property.
“We have to put tags on all the trees that have their common name, species name, the date they were planted, and what number tree it is,” he said.
To meet the public event requirement, they held a tree-planting ceremony for Earth Day along with the scouts.
Edwards and Hancock said the longest part of the process was getting the project approved by the scouts.
“Some of them didn’t know what an arboretum was,” said Hancock.
Edwards said it was cool to see how everything came together over time and how it all worked.
“It does give me a deep sense of accomplishment,” he said. “I am proud to have done it because my church has done a lot for me, and I am glad to give back in such a substantial way, and it is such a unique way. It took a lot of people to do this, so I don’t want to take credit.”
The certification lasts for five years, then they would have to renew. Hancock said as long as she is alive, they will continue to apply for accreditation.
First Christian Church is listed as an accredited Level 1 Arboretum on the ArbNet website, https://www.arbnet.org/morton-register/accredited-arboreta/accredited-level-i.
