Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Letarion T. Gines, 29, Evansville, Ind., was arrested Monday and charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on a Caldwell County indictment warrant.
• Jessica R. Tirey, 30, Nortonville, was arrested Monday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury).
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Brandon L. Nance, 20, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jeremy L. Hamby, 35, Island, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear on a Muhlenberg County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.