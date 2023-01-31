The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will be offering an array of programs and events over the next few weeks for the community to partake in and enjoy, for free.
According to Shanna Turner, the Children’s and Young Adult Services Outreach Coordinator for the Library said, they are excited to be bringing some of these programs back and some are brand new offerings for the general public.
In addition to books, magazines, and other items available for check-out, add board games to the list. The HCMPL started circulating board games as a part of their “Library of Things” initiative. Card holders 18 years old and older can check out up to four board games for two weeks at a time.
“We have started the collection with 13 games,” Turner said. “We will expand the collection a little at a time. Some of the games available are, Don’t Break the Ice, Banana Blast, Battleship, Gnomes at Night, and an addictive card game called Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza. If anyone would like to donate gently used board games, we would be glad to give them a new home here at the library.”
Hoopla, which is available for all card holders, is a free online database where people are able to borrow items via their Hoopla digital account. Items available to ‘check out’ are ebooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, and music. If you hold a library card for either the Hopkins-County Madisonville Public Library, or the Dawson Springs Branch you will have access to the database.
Download the Hoopla app from the app store on any smart device or log-in on the website www.hoopladigital.com . With your library card you can check out up to 10 items a month.
“The great thing about Hoopla is all the materials are instantaneously available, there’s no waiting. Don’t have a library card from HCMPL or DSBL? Stop by either branch with a photo ID and something with your Hopkins County address on it, if it is not on your ID, a staff member will be more than happy to get your account set up.”
Back for the first time since 2020, and one of the biggest upcoming events that HCMPL Staff are most excited for is the Cupcake Decorating Contest.
“This was the last big program we held back in 2020 before everything changed.”
Taking place Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Library, this event is free to anyone who wants to participate.
“There is no registration or fees to participate, simply show up.”
Cupcakes, icing and all other items for decorating will be provided. According to Turner there have been some very creative designs over the years, ranging from flowers, trolls, and cards, to different animals and faces.
Prizes will be award to winners.
For more information on these programs, and upcoming events that will be taking place in March, please visit the HCMPL page on Facebook.
