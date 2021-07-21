Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Bradley McClain, 36, of Louisville, was charged Thursday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and prescription containing substance not in proper container.
Carissa Bowley, 39, of Mortons Gap, was charged Thursday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree wanton endangerment.
Jessica Burge, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree wanton endangerment.
Kreene Jones, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear.
Angela Harvey, 29, of White Plains, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
Kaitlin Reich, 29, of St. Charles, was charged Saturday with second-degree fleeing or evading police and failure to appear.
Mark Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Elizabeth Dukes, 48, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
David Olegario Joc Choc, 19, of Earlington, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Branson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and served a warrant for operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree fleeing or evading police, all terrain vehicle violation, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license and second-degree criminal mischief.
Austin Cates, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
Crystal Ferguson, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legendary drug and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Steven Smith, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with improper or no windshield, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Roger McCarty, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Treysean Prentice, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to wear seat belts and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Heather Heath, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Johntize Miller, 19, of White Plains, was charged Monday with operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, possession of marijuana, license to be in possession, failure to illuminate headlamps and no tail lamps.
Samuels Almon, 19, of White Plains, was charged Monday with tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.
James Norsworthy, 42, of West Paducah, was charged Monday with third-degree criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.